TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil', says Vijay

Vijay accused Stalin of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the governing party's claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a 'superstar state'

IMAGE: TVK president and actor Vijay addresses the administrators' meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at Agaramcheri village, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, February 23, 2026. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Launching yet another scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay on Monday alleged that the DMK president's real friends are "bribe and corruption," and termed the upcoming assembly election as "a war between Vijay and Stalin."

Addressing a meeting of party functionaries in Vellore, Vijay described the Assembly polls due in April this year as a "surprising election."

It was because all the parties in the state teamed up against him, he claimed and reiterated that despite such a scenario, the contest was only between the DMK and TVK. Parties opposed him as he opposed graft, bribes and hence, people stood by him and this infuriated the outfits."

Daring rivals to declare their assets, the TVK top leader asked: "At this juncture, I would like to ask the present day's very big politicians a serious question. What were your assets before you came to politics? What are your assets after you joined politics? Can it be declared openly."

Further, he also wanted their source of wealth; whether it was from business/work or if it was "swindled" after assuming power. To this poser on the source of wealth, all corrupt elements would gang up, he said adding they would "throw mud on us but we are not concerned about it all."

He alleged Stalin's "real friends are bribe, corruption, and eyeing political gains," and accused him of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the governing party's claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a "superstar state".

The CM and the ruling party have often said that the state registered, under the DMK rule, double-digit economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent (2024-25).

Flaying the DMK's poll narrative of polls as a fight between "Tamil Nadu and Delhi--NDA," he said the battle was actually between the state's people and corruption--by extension the DMK-- and alleged that the Stalin-led government was "inept."

The Assembly election is "a war between Vijay and Stalin," he said.

Rejecting the DMK's claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a superstar state, Vijay, the chief of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said that the state was "such a superb" one during the times of iconic leaders K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai and M G Ramachandran.

Dubbing the DMK regime as "good-for-nothing ulta (a popular colloquial phrase with origins in Hindi) model government," he alleged Tamil Nadu has been transformed into a super-standup comedian-run state. The TVK chief, targeting the CM again, said that he was not concerned about his personal life.

"Be what you want to be. But your governance is flawed and not required for TN," he alleged. Referring to Stalin's statement that he had no foes in politics and that all were his friends, Vijay asked, "then why blame me for Karur stampede," referring to the tragedy during a TVK rally that killed 41 persons and injured many.

Further, he asked: "Why refuse venue and permission for TVK (rallies and events), if we are friends...you did everything and blamed us for Karur tragedy."

Praising people for superb clarity, he said he would visit every village and personally meet the people once the TVK formed the government following a huge win in the 2026 Assembly election.

He also took a swipe at the DMK forming alliances, claiming Stalin was accommodating anybody and everybody in the party-led bloc.

Vijay, who arrived to a rousing reception by party workers at Agaramcheri village near the Pallikonda toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in this district, administered a pledge to the TVK members.

"No one can buy us, our vote is for (party symbol) whistle. We won't believe anyone and get deceived. We won't deviate from our words. This is the truth," Vijay said and asked his party workers to repeat after him.

The actor-politician claimed that Tamil Nadu meant Vijay and he represented the entire state. The actor-politician dramatically claimed that if he was insulted, it meant disparaging the people and actions against him were actually aimed at the public.

Him and the people were not separate but one and the same, just like blood and flesh. "It is sensitive sentiment," he declared amid cheers from cadres and asked, "Do you need Vijay and believe Vijay who loves the people or Stalin sir who runs an anti-people regime."

Positioning himself as a "whistleblower" for Tamil Nadu, he targeted the DMK on its "unfulfilled" electoral assurances, alleged deterioration in law and order situation.

He gave a string of assurances if voted to power which includes top notch education and good restrooms for girl children in state-run schools. Quoting Dravidian icon Annadurai, Vijay reiterated that the TVK's stand was secularism and social justice.

He continued to wear his trademark white shirt and a sandal-like mild coloured trouser, while sporting his usual stubble

.