Rediff.com  » News » TMC MP demands minority status for Hindus in Meghalaya

TMC MP demands minority status for Hindus in Meghalaya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2022 13:37 IST
Citing the Centre's assertion in the Supreme Court that states can consider granting Hindus minority status if they deem so, Trinamool Congress MP Shanta Chhetri on Friday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the community be granted minority status in Meghalaya.

IMAGE: TMC MP Shanta Chhetri . Photograph: ANI Photo

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Chhetri said the Centre has told the Supreme Court that states can consider granting Hindus the minority status if the community is not in a majority within their jurisdiction.

 

If Hindus are in minority in a particular state they should be able to establish and administer educational institution of their choice in keeping with the rights granted to the minority by the Constitution as per the Centre, she said.

"I humbly urge the August House to draw the kind attention of the Home Minister to urgently direct the Meghalaya government to grant minority status to Hindus via a notification as per Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India," Chhetri said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
