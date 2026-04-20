Abhishek Banerjee Appeals To BJP Candidate On Rape Bill

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has called on BJP candidate Ratna Debnath to implore Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the Aparajita Bill, designed to ensure swift justice for rape victims in West Bengal.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee urged BJP's Ratna Debnath to appeal to PM Modi for the Aparajita Bill's enactment.

The Aparajita Bill aims to ensure time-bound punishment for rape convicts within 50 days.

Banerjee criticised the BJP for alleged double standards on women's safety.

He highlighted the TMC government's swift action in the RG Kar rape-murder case.

Banerjee appealed to TMC workers to avoid personal attacks against Debnath.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Aparajita Bill, which is awaiting the President's nod, sees the light of day.

Aparajita Bill Aims For Swift Justice

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in favour of party candidate Tirthankar Ghosh at Panihati in North 24 Parganas on Sunday, the TMC national general secretary said the proposed legislation seeks to ensure time-bound punishment for rape convicts within 50 days.

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill was passed in the assembly in September 2024.

BJP Accused Of Double Standards

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee said that a party "which garlands convicts... cannot deliver justice," and accused it of double standards on women's safety.

Referring to the rape and murder of the medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, he said the TMC government had taken prompt action.

"Within 48 hours, the accused was arrested. The CM met the victim's family and assured them of all support, including a CBI probe if they desired," he said.

Political Reactions To The Tragedy

Banerjee claimed that while people across Bengal had united in protest demanding punishment for the perpetrators, the BJP "politicised the tragedy" by seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of focusing on justice.

He also appealed to TMC workers to refrain from personal attacks against Debnath.

"People can make mistakes under grief, but our party cadres should not respond with improper language," he said, referring to Debnath's earlier comments critical of the CM.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Under Indian law, rape is typically charged under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage in such investigations usually involves the collection of forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case for prosecution.