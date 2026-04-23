TMC claims high voter turnout backs Mamata's governance

The TMC is countering PM Modi's claims about the West Bengal election, asserting that the high voter turnout signals strong support for Mamata Banerjee and her government's development initiatives.

IMAGE: Voters wait in a queue at polling booths in Baharampur and Lalbag areas of Murshidabad during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, in Murshidabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The party projects winning a significant number of seats based on the first phase polling percentage.

TMC dismisses BJP's narrative of anti-incumbency, attributing increased turnout to electoral roll corrections.

The party alleges the Election Commission is biased against Bengal and the TMC.

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls indicates an "overwhelming mandate for change", claiming that it instead reflects strong backing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government's development agenda.

Responding to Modi's remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the surge in polling percentage has "decisively gone in favour of the ruling party" and signals a clear rejection of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The BJP is trying to misread the massive turnout. This is not a vote for change, but a resounding endorsement of Banerjee's governance. The people of Bengal have broken the BJP's backbone in the very first phase, cementing a fourth term for the Mamata Banerjee-led government," Ghosh said at a press conference, citing the poll percentage of around 90 per cent till 5 pm.

The state recorded 89.93 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, with Dakshin Dinajpur district leading with 93.12 per cent polling.

TMC's projected performance

Projecting a strong performance, he claimed the TMC is set to win "a minimum of 125 seats, which may go up to 132-134" out of the 152 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase.

Ghosh argued that higher turnout would translate into more seats for the TMC, rejecting the opposition's narrative of anti-incumbency.

"The more the voting percentage rises, the more seats TMC will gain. The BJP's morale has collapsed, and that is why they are spinning this false narrative of change," he alleged.

He said the increase in turnout was expected due to corrections in electoral rolls, including the removal of deceased and shifted voters, and accused the BJP of attempting to "distort a natural trend for political survival".

Focus on Nandigram constituency

Turning to Nandigram, Ghosh claimed that the TMC is poised for a decisive victory in the high-profile constituency, targeting the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

"Reports from Nandigram-1 indicate a huge lead for our candidate, while in Nandigram-2, the BJP has virtually given up. Their candidate is under immense pressure, which is now visible," he said.

Analysis of voter turnout trends

Echoing the party's position, state education minister Bratya Basu said high turnout does not necessarily indicate a regime change, citing past electoral trends.

"In Bihar, we saw a similar pattern where turnout increased significantly, but the government remained unchanged. Bengal is reflecting the same trend," Basu said.

He also pointed to the large participation of women voters as a decisive factor.

"The unprecedented turnout of women shows their trust in Banerjee and the impact of the state's welfare schemes. This support cuts across sections," he added.

The TMC leaders said polling was largely peaceful despite "provocations" by opposition parties and thanked voters for their participation.

TMC leaders avoided giving importance to allegations of Humayun Kabir being snubbed by party supporters in Murshidabad.

Allegations against the EC

Asked about the role of the Election Commission during the day's polling, they alleged that it has been "anti-Bengal and anti-TMC" from the beginning.

"We will not comment on that now," they said, while also alleging that central forces were deployed "not for protection but to intimidate the people of Bengal".

West Bengal's assembly elections are being held in multiple phases.

The Election Commission of India is responsible for overseeing the conduct of free and fair elections, including the deployment of central forces to maintain law and order during the polling process.

Allegations of bias against the Election Commission are not uncommon during elections in India.