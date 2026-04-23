Modi: TMC's 'Syndicate Raj' In Bengal To End On May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal is nearing its end due to corruption and broken promises, as he campaigns for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points PM Modi predicts the end of TMC's 'syndicate system' and 'maha jungle raj' in West Bengal on May 4.

Modi accuses the TMC government of corruption, unfulfilled promises, and obstructing central projects.

He pledges financial assistance to fisherfolk in South Bengal to boost fish production and export.

The BJP plans a zero-tolerance policy for infiltrators, who Modi claims are receiving TMC patronage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that May 4, when votes will be counted, would mark the "expiry" of the "TMC's 15-year-old syndicate system and maha jungle raj" in West Bengal.

Addressing a gathering at the South 24 Pargana district's Kakdwip stadium under the Mathurapur assembly constituency, he claimed that the massive poll turnout in the state indicated that the TMC's regime of 'bhoy' (fear) was "surely getting defeated" by the 'bharosa' (trust) the BJP has promised.

Modi Attacks TMC's Corruption Record

"There's not one sector in Bengal where work gets done without bribes, where TMC syndicates and their middlemen don't take cut money. That 15-year-old syndicate system and the 'maha jungle raj' of TMC have reached their expiry date, which is May 4," Modi said.

Holding the Mamata Banerjee dispensation responsible for making "false promises and betraying people", the prime minister listed out a set of "broken promises" made by the state's ruling party.

Unfulfilled Promises and Stalled Projects

"Construction of a bridge to connect the mainland with the Sagar Island, where the Gangasagar Mela is held, is yet to take off, and people still have to rely on ferries.

"Similarly, the Ghatal Master plan to curb floods is a non-starter, and the district-based food parks and projects to tackle river bank erosion are yet to see the light of the day," Modi said.

Accusations of Misappropriation and Obstruction

The prime minister alleged that the TMC "not only stops the implementation of central projects, it also gobbles up the Centre's money meant for development projects".

"This can only be stopped once you have a BJP CM in the state," he added.

Pledges and Promises for the Future

Modi accused the TMC of "collaborating with the Congress" to derail his government's bid to implement 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures in 2029 in the Lok Sabha.

He also announced special financial assistance to the fisherfolk of the sea-bordering region of South Bengal, with a focus on production and export of fish, once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

"The BJP has decided to pursue a zero-tolerance policy for infiltrators who are eating into the country's local resources and endangering the country's security.

"They are sneaking into the country also by sea routes in this region and receiving the TMC's patronage in settling here," the prime minister alleged.

West Bengal is one of the states with the highest number of parliamentary seats, making it a key battleground for national parties. The state has been governed by the All India Trinamool Congress since 2011. The current election will determine whether the BJP can make inroads and challenge the TMC's dominance.