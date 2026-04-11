Modi Blasts TMC for 'Syndicate Raj' in Bengal, Vows Justice for Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging corruption and syndicate rule, while pledging to address atrocities against women and ensure tribal development if the BJP is elected.

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC of turning West Bengal into a state run by 'syndicates' and criticises their handling of football events.

Modi promises to reopen cases of atrocities against women under TMC rule, guaranteeing accountability if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Modi attacks the TMC for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu and being 'anti-tribal', contrasting this with the BJP's record on tribal development.

Modi reiterates that refugees from the Matua and Namasudra communities will be granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Modi urges voters to give the BJP a chance, promising development through a 'double-engine government' and criticising the TMC's governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the TMC, accusing it of turning West Bengal into a state run by "syndicates", while promising action on atrocities against women if the BJP comes to power.

Addressing a rally at Kushmandi in Bangladesh-bordering Dakshin Dinajpur district, Modi said the TMC had "handed over even the game of football to its syndicates", referring to the fiasco during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata last December.

"The entire world watched those shameful pictures. TMC has handed over football, too, to its syndicate," he said.

Alleging that the state had become synonymous with lawlessness, he said, "In West Bengal, the syndicate is the government and the government is the syndicate."

Referring to the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024, Modi said the people of the state, cutting across football club loyalties, had united in protest, as he sought to invoke Bengali pride.

"Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fight on the field. But after the RG Kar incident, both stood shoulder to shoulder on the streets. In the same way, West Bengal must unite to teach the TMC government a lesson," he said.

The PM also mocked the TMC's attempts to expand beyond West Bengal, claiming that it failed because it lacks ideology and principles.

"Nobody votes for the TMC in Assam, Tripura or Goa because it has no principles. TMC has ventured into other states, but could not do anything there. It cannot win elections outside Bengal because it has neither the intent nor the policy," he claimed.

Modi claimed that the TMC had "mastered the art of goondaism and corruption" and "done a PhD in it".

Promises to Address Crimes Against Women

Targeting the state's ruling party over crimes against women, he promised that a BJP government in the state would reopen old cases.

"We will reopen the files of every atrocity committed against women under the TMC rule. We will reopen the files of every rape case and ensure accountability in each. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The prime minister said the 2026 assembly polls would be a contest between "TMC's fear and BJP's trust".

"This battle is to defeat fear and take West Bengal forward with trust. TMC's shop of loot and lies is about to be shut down. Fear will exit West Bengal, making way for trust," he said.

Accusations of Insulting the President and Tribal Communities

Modi also attacked the TMC over what he described as an "insult" to President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state.

"By insulting the honourable president, the TMC insulted women, tribals and the people of the country," he alleged.

Modi repeatedly accused the TMC of being "anti-tribal" and contrasted it with what he called the BJP's track record.

"The Rajbanshi and Santhal communities have played a major role in India's development. We are proud of their contribution. Our effort is that tribal society should develop rapidly," he said in a district that has a significant tribal population.

Claiming that tribal areas earlier affected by Maoist violence had witnessed a transformation under the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said, "Our government has nearly freed tribal communities from the menace of Maoism."

He pointed out that the BJP has appointed tribal chief ministers in various states and also as the president, stating that this reflected the party's commitment to the community.

"But TMC insults the Santhal community. TMC never wanted tribal development," he alleged.

Citizenship Under CAA

The PM also reiterated that refugees belonging to the Matua and Namasudra communities would be granted citizenship under the CAA.

"Those who have suffered for decades and taken refuge here will get justice. The Matua and Namasudra communities will get citizenship under the CAA," he said.

Urging voters to compare the tenure of different parties in the state, Modi said, "You gave the Left 35 years. You gave the TMC 15 years. Give Modi five years."

"Wherever there is a double-engine government, there is development," he claimed.