25 Bangladesh Nationals Get Jail For Illegal Stay In Tamil Nadu

Twenty-five Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to two years in jail for illegally residing in Tamil Nadu without proper documentation, highlighting ongoing concerns about immigration enforcement.

Key Points 25 Bangladeshi nationals sentenced to two years' imprisonment for illegal stay in Tamil Nadu.

The individuals were arrested in Karaipudur area following a police raid.

None of the individuals possessed valid passports, visas, or Indian residency permits.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each individual, with an additional month of imprisonment if unpaid.

The individuals will be deported to Bangladesh after serving their sentences.

The district and sessions court here has sentenced a total of 25 Bangladesh nationals to two years of rigorous imprisonment for illegally staying in the state without valid travel or identity documents.

Arrest and Investigation of Illegal Immigrants

Palladam police, acting on a tip-off in June 2025, raided the Karaipudur area and detained the group.

Police investigation revealed that none held valid passports, visas or Indian residency permits, and they had Bangladeshi national identity cards. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and passport rules. Public prosecutor A V Vivekanandan represented the state.

Court Verdict and Penalties

Tirupur district cum sessions Judge M Suresh on Friday found all 25 guilty of illegal entry and stay and sentenced each to two years' jail. The judge also slapped each Rs 10,000 penalty. If the fine could not be paid, the 25 Bangladesh nationals should serve an additional month in prison.

Deportation After Sentence

They will be deported to Bangladesh after serving their sentences.