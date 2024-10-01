News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled

Source: PTI
October 01, 2024 16:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday said that the state government constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily stall its probe into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus with animal fats case as the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal hold a protest march over the Tirupati laddu case, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over the last two days, the SIT has probed the procurement and sampling processes, trying to understand how it is possible to adulterate the laddus, said Rao.

 

"First they (SIT) have to understand the process, study it and take all the information, but in the meantime, an order has come from the Supreme Court and in line with that, we have stopped it (probe)," the DGP said while speaking to reporters.

When the case is being examined under the purview of the apex court, it is not appropriate to talk more, he said, hinting at the next hearing of the case in the Supreme Court on October 3.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...
TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter
TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter
Last phase of J-K polls: Over 44% voting till 1 pm
Last phase of J-K polls: Over 44% voting till 1 pm
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
Man who killed, ate mother gets death penalty
Man who killed, ate mother gets death penalty
'Spreading lies': IOA treasurer slams P T Usha
'Spreading lies': IOA treasurer slams P T Usha
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

Tirupati laddu row: Govt to wait for FSSAI report

Tirupati laddu row: Govt to wait for FSSAI report

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances