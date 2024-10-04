News
Home  » News » Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent probe team

Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent probe team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 04, 2024 12:18 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an independent special investigation team to conduct probe into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

IMAGE: A view of the Tirupati Balaji temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special investigation team (SIT) will comprise two officials each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official.

The bench said the probe by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI director.

 

Observing that it will not allow the court to be used as a 'political battleground', a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan passed the order on a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.

"We don't want this to turn into a political drama," the bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that if there was any element of truth in the allegations, it was unacceptable.

He suggested that the probe by the SIT can be supervised by some senior official of the central government.

Hearing the matter on September 30, the top court asked Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

It had asked the top law officer to ponder over the issue and assist it in this regard.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
