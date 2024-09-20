Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row

The Congress on Friday said if claims of "desecration" of the Tirupati laddu are right, a full-fledged enquiry must identify the guilty, but if they are wrong or motivated, millions of Tirupati devotees will not forgive those playing with their faith.

IMAGE: A view of the Tirupati Balaji temple. Photograph:ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government has triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party circulating a lab report to back its claim.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat to make laddus.

In a post on X, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati Laddus are right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out BUT, if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith."

"Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season," he said.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed at a press conference that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed adulteration in ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report, which confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", lard and fish oil in the ghee samples.

The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024, and the lab report was dated July 16.

Reacting to the development, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh noted that the lab report clearly established that beef fat, fish oil and lard were used to make laddus.

Senior YSRCP leader and another former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy charged that Naidu was making sacrilegious allegations over the Tirupati laddus for political mileage.