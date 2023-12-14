News
Rediff.com  » News » Timeline: Plan to breach Parliament was made a year ago

Timeline: Plan to breach Parliament was made a year ago

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 17:16 IST
In 2022, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, 26, and Maoranjan D, 34, met in Mysuru where they made a plan to barge into the parliament to attract the attention of the country.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 14, 2023. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Later Neelam, 37, and Amol, 25, joined the plan.

 

The five joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media for four years.

Manoranjan, at the instruction of Lalit Jha, allegedly the main conspirator of the plan, conducted a recce of the Parliament building during the Monsoon Session this year in July and noticed that the shoes of the visitors were not checked.

The five gathered at Gurugram resident Vishal Sharma's house on Sunday and stayed there till Tuesday.

All five left for Parliament building on Wednesday morning. Manoranjan had procured visitor's passes through Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Sagar and Manoranjan entered the new Parliament building and reached the visitors' gallery.

At around 1 pm, Sagar jumped from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber. Manoranjan also tried to jump and was seen hanging from the railing of the visitor's gallery.

They released yellow-coloured gas from canisters they had smuggled inside in their shoes.

They were overpowered and thrashed by the MPs in the House and handed over to security personnel.

Around the same time, Neelam and Amol released gas from similar canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament building.

Lalit who was with them shot a video that was later shared on Instagram.

Neelam and Amol were caught by the policemen, while Lalit managed to give them a slip.

All four -- Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol -- were taken to Parliament Street police station where they were questioned by the investigators.

Special Cell of the Delhi police joined the investigation.

Vishal and his wife were also detained by the police from Gurugram.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol were arrested by the Delhi police after questioning for hours.

A case under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against all of them.

The anti-terror unit special cell is probing the security breach and searching to nab Lalit who is still absconding. The four are likely to be produced before a city court later in the day.

Source: PTI
 
