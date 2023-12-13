INDIA to meet President over Parliament security breach

Parties of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss their future course of action on the security breach in Parliament, and are considering meeting President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

IMAGE: MPs comes out from the Parliament building following the security breach that took place in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay announced that the opposition parties will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday morning to discuss the issue.

Sources said opposition leaders are considering seeking statements from the government in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the security breach. They are also considering meeting President Murmu over the issue.

Opposition parties will jointly decide the future course of action, a source said.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of leaders of all parties in the House, after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament premises.