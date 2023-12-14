Parl security breach: 'Main conspirator somebody else'

The main conspirator in Wednesday's Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation, police sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A coloured gas canister has been seized by Delhi Police following the arrest of two protesters who were protesting outside the Parliament Building during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesda. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

According to sources, the accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand.

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.'

"Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone," sources stated.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.