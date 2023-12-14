News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parl security breach: 'Main conspirator somebody else'

Parl security breach: 'Main conspirator somebody else'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 14, 2023 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The main conspirator in Wednesday's Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation, police sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A coloured gas canister has been seized by Delhi Police following the arrest of two protesters who were protesting outside the Parliament Building during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesda. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

According to sources, the accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand.

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.'

 

"Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone," sources stated.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Intruders sat quietly, suddenly jumped into Lok Sabha
Intruders sat quietly, suddenly jumped into Lok Sabha
Woman intruder Neelam participated in farmers' protest
Woman intruder Neelam participated in farmers' protest
Intruders had passes for 45 mins, but stayed for 2 hrs
Intruders had passes for 45 mins, but stayed for 2 hrs
PIX: Atletico seal top spot; City end on perfect note
PIX: Atletico seal top spot; City end on perfect note
Want To Invest In IPOs? Read This
Want To Invest In IPOs? Read This
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
What Life Is All About For Alaya
What Life Is All About For Alaya
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

He's good boy, but hang him if guilty: Intruder's dad

He's good boy, but hang him if guilty: Intruder's dad

Parliament breach accused charged under UAPA

Parliament breach accused charged under UAPA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances