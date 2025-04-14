Tight Security For PM's Visit To Jammu

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April 19 visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security has been significantly tightened across the region, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and key infrastructure sites.

The PM is set to flag off the inaugural Katra-Srinagar train and inaugurate two major engineering projects, the Chenab rail bridge and the Anji Khad bridge in Reasi district.

Given the recent terror incidents in the area, surveillance has been increased and railway staff are on full alert.

While the Katra-Srinagar rail link will open, the direct train service from Jammu or New Delhi to Srinagar will begin only after Jammu station's construction is complete.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the Chenab rail bridge -- the highest in the world -- ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi on April 19, in Reasi.

