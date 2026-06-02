Three Arrested After Women Assaulted In Kochi

Three men have been arrested in Kochi for allegedly assaulting two women after an argument, prompting a police investigation into the incident and the accused's business dealings.

Key Points Three men have been arrested in Kochi for allegedly assaulting two women near Kaloor.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the women were out to have tea.

The accused allegedly made inappropriate gestures and assaulted the women when confronted.

Police are investigating the business dealings of one of the accused, which appear suspicious.

Three men were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly assaulting two women near Kaloor here in the wee hours, police said.

The three were part of a larger group, which also included women, police said, adding that a search was on to apprehend the others involved in the incident.

Details of the Kochi Assault Case

Police said that they have arrested three persons -- Palakkad native Arun and Sabith and Malappuram-resident Albin Simon -- in connection with the incident which occurred around 4.30 am when the two women went out to have tea.

On their way, they came across the group and one of the men -- the first accused in the case -- allegedly made a bad gesture towards the friend of the complainant woman and when they questioned his conduct, it turned into an argument.

Investigation Intensified

When the complainant tried to make a video of the incident, the first accused -- Akbar Ali who also hails from Palakkad -- snatched her phone and threw it away, completely breaking it, and then assaulted her, the police said referring to the complaint.

The investigation has been intensified against all the accused in the case, police said.

A senior police officer told reporters here that they are looking into Ali's business dealings which appear to be suspicious and disturbing.