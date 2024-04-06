News
Three Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2024 12:49 IST
Three Maoists were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday, a senior police official here said.

IMAGE: The arms and ammunition recovered from the Maoists after an encounter with security forces in Lenda village, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, April 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The encounter took place in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana's elite anti-Maoist force, was out on an operation, he said.

 

A team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.

“Three Maoists were killed in the gunfight and weapons were also recovered from the spot,” the official said.

A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Earlier this week, at least 13 Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
