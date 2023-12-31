News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3,000 more CAPF troops to fight Naxals in Chhattisgarh

3,000 more CAPF troops to fight Naxals in Chhattisgarh

By Neelabh Srivastava
December 31, 2023 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three battalions of the Border Security Force comprising more than 3,000 personnel will move across the border from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and an equal number of Indo-Tibetan Border Police units will further move into the Naxal stronghold of Abujhmad as part of a strategy to intensify anti-Maoist operations in their last bastions, official sources said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The new operational blueprint is part of a plan under which Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently made a declaration that India was 'on the verge of' eliminating Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

"The last strike against LWE by forces such as the BSF, the CRPF and the ITBP is in the process. We are determined to end Naxalism in the country," Shah said on December 1 in Hazaribag, Jharkhand while addressing BSF troops on their 59th raising day.

 

These forces are called as central armed police force (CAPFs).

Sources in the security establishment told PTI that the BSF has been directed to create six new COBs or company operating bases in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district by initially moving one of its battalion based in Odisha's Malkangiri, just across the inter-state border.

A BSF battalion has a strength of over 1,000 personnel.

The ITBP, which currently has about eight battalions located in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts of Chhattisgarh, has been asked to move one unit further inside the core area of Abujhmad.

This is an about 4,000 sq km forest area in Narayanpur district and considered a stronghold of armed Naxal cadres.

The uncharted Abhujmad or 'madh' forests are host to a population of about 35,000 people, mainly tribals, residing in around 237 villages.

The area, at present, has no permanent central or state police base and armed Maoist cadres are stated to be operating, training and moving here from across the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border in south Bastar region of the state.

The Bastar region comprising districts like Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur up to Narayanpur and Kondagaon and Kanker district further north is the last bastion and corridor where Maoists have some strength and can spring surprises against the security forces and the administration.

The security forces are building their new strength and infrastructure here to demolish the Maoist network and hold the area so that development works can be initiated by the state government, a senior officer said.

He said two more BSF and ITBP battalions each will be later moved to further dominate the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border along south Bastar.

A second security officer said the Naxals are using the Bastar corridor of Chhattisgarh to move back and forth into Odisha districts like Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhmal and hence the central forces have been tasked to create more COBs or forward operating bases along the border of these two states.

While there are around 800-900 active cadres in Chhattisgarh's Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee leadership of the Naxals, the Communist Party of India-Maoist strength in Odisha under the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division is depleted with only 242 active cadre, the second officer said.

Out of the 242, only 13 are from Odisha while the rest of the senior and middle-rung leadership of the Maoists hail from Chhattisgarh.

Hence, the operations in Chhattisgarh are to be intensified as part of an operation that could be code named 'Kagar' (edge) during a meeting of various agencies to be held in January, he said.

Home minister Shah said on the BSF raising day that in the last 10 years, incidents of Naxal violence have gone down by 52 per cent, deaths in these incidents declined by 70 per cent and the number of affected districts have come down from 96 to 45.

The number of 'LWE-hit police stations have come down from 495 to 176', he had said.

Shah said the Modi government was 'on the verge of' eliminating the LWE violence in various states.

He also counted the recent operations undertaken by security forces in the hills and forests of 'Burapahar' and 'Chakarbandha' in Jharkhand that freed vast tracts of areas from the clutches of Maoists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Neelabh Srivastava
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
'I got support in all jails except Tihar'
'I got support in all jails except Tihar'
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers doubles defeat
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers doubles defeat
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009

The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009

Enlist the army to fight the Naxalites!

Enlist the army to fight the Naxalites!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances