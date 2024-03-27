News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 27, 2024 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six Naxalites, including two women cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon no. 10 of Maoists, he said.

 

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including two women, and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot", the IG said.

The official earlier said the deceased Naxalites included only one woman.

The identity of the dead Naxalites is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Many other Naxalites were reported to be injured in the gunfight and the search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Bijapur district is located in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We have brought down naxal violence by 40%'
'We have brought down naxal violence by 40%'
Board papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter
Board papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter
'Naxals see how valuable hostage is'
'Naxals see how valuable hostage is'
What's Adani Doing With King's B-i-l?
What's Adani Doing With King's B-i-l?
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Valuation of FMCG stocks is likely to be attractive
Valuation of FMCG stocks is likely to be attractive
Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?
Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How to DEFEAT the Naxals!

How to DEFEAT the Naxals!

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances