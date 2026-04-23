Jammu Police Nab Three Hardcore Criminals

Jammu police have apprehended three hardcore criminals in separate operations, seizing drugs, weapons, and cash, as part of a sustained crackdown on crime.

Key Points Jammu police arrested three hardcore criminals in two separate cases.

Amit Kumar was arrested with heroin, live cartridges, and a Beretta pistol.

Lovely Singh and Swaran Singh were arrested with heroin, mobile phones, and cash.

The accused are allegedly involved in serious offences, including abduction and attempt to murder.

Police urge the public to share information on criminal activities.

Police have apprehended three alleged hardcore criminals in two separate cases in the outskirts of Jammu city, a police official said.

Crackdown on Criminal Elements

Superintendent of Police Anna Sinha said that the arrests were part of a sustained crackdown against criminal elements and narcotics trade.

"In one case, the police arrested Amit Kumar, a resident of Sehora, who is involved in multiple criminal cases. He has six FIRs registered against him, including charges of attempt to murder and abduction," she said.

Seizure of Illegal Items

During the operation, the police allegedly recovered 254 grams of heroin, 13 live cartridges and a USA-made Beretta pistol from his possession, she said, adding that a Baleno car allegedly used in the crime was also seized.

In another case, two accused identified as Lovely Singh and Swaran Singh, both residents of R S Pura, were arrested, she said.

Further Investigation Underway

The SP said that the police seized a Thar vehicle, heroin, six mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash from their possession.

The official said the accused are also allegedly involved in serious offences, including abduction and attempt to murder, and further investigation is underway to unearth their wider criminal links.

"All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is in progress to dismantle the entire network," the SP said.

Public Assistance Requested

The police have urged the public to assist by sharing information related to criminal or drug-related activities and to dial 112 in case of emergencies, she said.

The First Information Report, or FIR, is the initial document police prepare when they receive information about the commission of a cognisable offence. An FIR typically includes details of the incident, the accused, and witnesses, forming the basis for further investigation and potential prosecution.