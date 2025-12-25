HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The Biker Dadis Of Ahmedabad

The Biker Dadis Of Ahmedabad

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 25, 2025 11:16 IST

x

IMAGE: Mandakini Shah, 87, and her sibling, Ushaben, 84, have become local stars since they started riding through Ahmedabad on their scooter. Photograph: ANI

How Dharmaj became a 'model NRI village'.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: India's success story.

Pink birds that will win your heart.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Kuno: A Revival Tale
Location: Gwalior

The Kuno National Park is a wildlife sanctuary in Gwalior, which is part of Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region.

And here's what you can do there.

All Videos: ANI

 

Army Sets Another Record
Location: Pune

This time, it was because of a trip from Bhopal to Pune that took eight hours and 44 minutes of flying across 750 km.

But this was no ordinary journey.

 

How Dharmaj Became A 'Model NRI Village'
Location: Dharmaj

With rooftops lined with solar panels, clean and well planned roads and robust education, healthcare and banking facilities, Dharmaj reflects a level of infrastructure rarely seen in Indian villages.

Here's why.

 

Thousands Of Flamingos....
Location: Tirunelveli

Love these elegant pink birds? Then head to Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

 

The Biker Dadis Of Ahmedabad
Location: Ahmedabad

Mandakini Shah is 87.

Ushaben is 84.

Draped in cotton saris, the sisters -- who have captivated the city -- are the rocking female version of Sholay's Jai and Veeru.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Buying The Most Coveted Japani Joota
Buying The Most Coveted Japani Joota
8 Countries With World's Most Frequent Travellers
8 Countries With World's Most Frequent Travellers
10 Ways To Manage Blood Sugar
10 Ways To Manage Blood Sugar
7 Of The World's Biggest Pizza Eaters
7 Of The World's Biggest Pizza Eaters
'I Lost 28 Kilos In 10 Months'
'I Lost 28 Kilos In 10 Months'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates biggest Apple Santa sculpture, breaks World Record at Puri Beach5:40

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates biggest Apple Santa sculpture,...

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International Airport1:15

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International...

People across India celebrate Christmas 2025 with hymns, lights, and prayers3:17

People across India celebrate Christmas 2025 with hymns,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO