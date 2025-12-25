IMAGE: Mandakini Shah, 87, and her sibling, Ushaben, 84, have become local stars since they started riding through Ahmedabad on their scooter. Photograph: ANI

How Dharmaj became a 'model NRI village'.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: India's success story.

Pink birds that will win your heart.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Kuno: A Revival Tale

Location: Gwalior

The Kuno National Park is a wildlife sanctuary in Gwalior, which is part of Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region.

And here's what you can do there.

All Videos: ANI

Army Sets Another Record

Location: Pune

This time, it was because of a trip from Bhopal to Pune that took eight hours and 44 minutes of flying across 750 km.

But this was no ordinary journey.

How Dharmaj Became A 'Model NRI Village'

Location: Dharmaj

With rooftops lined with solar panels, clean and well planned roads and robust education, healthcare and banking facilities, Dharmaj reflects a level of infrastructure rarely seen in Indian villages.

Here's why.

Thousands Of Flamingos....

Location: Tirunelveli

Love these elegant pink birds? Then head to Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

The Biker Dadis Of Ahmedabad

Location: Ahmedabad

Mandakini Shah is 87.

Ushaben is 84.

Draped in cotton saris, the sisters -- who have captivated the city -- are the rocking female version of Sholay's Jai and Veeru.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff