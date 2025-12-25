HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mr Modi Goes To Church!

Mr Modi Goes To Church!

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 25, 2025 14:58 IST

x

On Christmas Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi along with a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and north India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the prime minister by the Righ Reverend Dr Paul Swarup, the bishop of Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Modi at the Christmas service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption, here and below. Photographs: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Modi worships during the service.

 

IMAGE: Modi during the Christmas service, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Modi interacts with children after the Christmas service.

 

The choir sings at the Christmas service.

 

IMAGE: The prime minister leaves after the Christmas service.

 

ANI adds:

Choir singers at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi were overjoyed over Prime Minister Modi celebrating Christmas with them on Thursday.

Speaking with ANI, Sara, a choir singer at the service, said, "The prime minister attended the whole service and also offered prayers. He saw our choir sing too. It felt great that he celebrated Christmas with us... It was a good experience."

Another choir singer, Akanksha, said, "Our day became happier when the prime minister visited and we sang in front of him."

'Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,' Modi said in a post on X.

'May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness,' he added.

Over the last few years, Modi has been regularly attending programmes that have connected with the Christian community.

In Easter 2023, he attended an Easter programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. During Christmas 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi.

In 2024, he attended a dinner at Minister George Kurian's residence and a programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi recalls his intimate relations with Christians
Modi recalls his intimate relations with Christians
A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas
A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas
Modi offers prayers in Delhi church on Easter
Modi offers prayers in Delhi church on Easter
What did Modi Tell Pope Francis?
What did Modi Tell Pope Francis?
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International Airport1:15

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International...

Water Salute After First Landing As Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport Begins Flight Ops1:26

Water Salute After First Landing As Navi Mumbai Int'l...

Riteish-Genelia snapped at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash0:39

Riteish-Genelia snapped at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO