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Ex-Associates Arrested for Allegedly Extorting Builder in Ghaziabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 21:49 IST

Ghaziabad police have arrested three former business associates for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from a local builder by posing as members of the Sunder Bhati gang.

Key Points

  • Ghaziabad police arrested three individuals for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from a local builder.
  • The accused, including a woman, were former business associates and employees of the victim.
  • The victim received threatening WhatsApp calls from individuals posing as members of the Sunder Bhati gang.
  • Police apprehended the trio based on electronic surveillance and recovered the mobile phones used in the crime.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests professional rivalry as the motive behind the extortion plot.

Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from a local builder, officials said.

The accused, Ravindra alias Robin (39), Tushar Basoya (25) and Savita alias Savi Chaudhary (44), were former business associates and employees of the victim, Arpit Gupta.

 

According to police, Gupta, who operates a firm in Wave City, filed a complaint on March 11 after receiving threatening WhatsApp calls.

The callers, posing as associates of the Sunder Bhati gang, demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to eliminate his family.

"Based on electronic surveillance, the police team apprehended the trio from their residences and recovered the mobile phones used in the crime," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Dhawal Jaiswal.

Investigation and Motive

Preliminary probe suggests professional rivalry prompted the suspects to orchestrate the plot. Further investigation is underway to identify other possible conspirators.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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