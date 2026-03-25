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Home  » News » Women Arrested After Attempting to Free Relative from Police Custody in Meerut

Women Arrested After Attempting to Free Relative from Police Custody in Meerut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 00:16 IST

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In Meerut, three women have been arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer and attempting to free a relative arrested under the Arms Act, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order.

Key Points

  • Three women were arrested in Meerut for allegedly attacking a police constable and attempting to free a relative from custody.
  • The arrested man, Jamal, was initially detained by Nauchandi police in connection with a case under the Arms Act.
  • The women, identified as Jamal's mother and sisters, allegedly resisted police intervention and attacked Constable Payal Sharma.
  • Police have registered a case against the three women for obstructing justice and assaulting a police officer.

Three women have been arrested here for allegedly trying to free a family member from police custody and attacking a woman constable, police said.

They said a man named Jamal, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was arrested by Nauchandi police in connection with the Arms Act case. During the process of his arrest and making recoveries, Jamal's mother, Rukhsana, and his sisters, Urooz and Ruhi, arrived at the spot and tried to free him from police custody.

 

When police intervened, the three women resisted and attacked Constable Payal Sharma, they said.

According to police, the three women attacked the constable with the intent to kill her, damaging her uniform, whistle cord and nameplate. Following the attack, police acted swiftly and arrested the three women.

A case has been registered against them, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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