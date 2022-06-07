News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Threat letter: Mumbai police record Salman Khan's statement

Threat letter: Mumbai police record Salman Khan's statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 07, 2022 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with a letter threatening him and his father, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a picture on the green carpet at the 22nd edition of International Indian Film Academy Rocks 2022, in Abu Dhabi, June 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khan's statement was recorded on Monday evening before he left for Hyderabad, he said.

Earlier, the police had recorded the statement of the actor's father, noted screenplay writer Salim Khan, in connection with the probe.

 

The police had also enhanced the security around the actor's residence in suburban Bandra.

According to a police source, the letter said "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)"

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab last month.

An unidentified person dropped the letter on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan was sitting after a morning walk on Sunday.

A case under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Salman Khan's brush with the law
Salman Khan's brush with the law
Salman Khan summoned in 2019 scuffle case
Salman Khan summoned in 2019 scuffle case
HC stays summons against Salman Khan in journo's case
HC stays summons against Salman Khan in journo's case
Govt ropes in more tri-service brass for CDS choice
Govt ropes in more tri-service brass for CDS choice
Here's how David Miller handles pressure
Here's how David Miller handles pressure
Cheetahs to make a comeback in India in August
Cheetahs to make a comeback in India in August
Medha Patkar forced to return from Odisha protest site
Medha Patkar forced to return from Odisha protest site
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Police scour CCTV footage near Salman home for clues

Police scour CCTV footage near Salman home for clues

The four cases against Salman in Rajasthan

The four cases against Salman in Rajasthan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances