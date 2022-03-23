News
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan in 2019 scuffle case

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan in 2019 scuffle case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 23, 2022 11:55 IST
A Mumbai court has issued a process (summons) to actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh on a complaint filed by a journalist in connection with a dispute in 2019.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan in his order on Tuesday noted that a police report in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

The court issued process/summons and posted the matter for further hearing on April 5.

 

Journalist Ashok Pandey had in his complaint sought criminal action to be initiated against Salman Khan and Shaikh.

Pandey alleged that the actor had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos.

The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him, Pandey said in his complaint.

The court had earlier directed the D N Nagar police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

In its order on Tuesday, the court said, 'Keeping in view the self-speaking material on record, positive police reportand other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.'

The issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate on the basis of a complaint lodged by an individual.

The magistrate court issues the process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

Once the process is issued, the accused persons have to appear before the court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
