Rediff.com  » News » Salman moves Bombay HC against summons in case filed by journalist

Source: PTI
April 05, 2022 11:57 IST
Actor Salman Khan has approached the Bombay high court challenging the process (summons) issued to him by a lower court in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019.

Salman's plea will be heard by a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Tuesday.

A civil court had last month issued process (summons) to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.

 

The actor in his plea has sought the HC to quash the lower court order issuing process and has also sought for the process (summons) to be stayed by the way of interim relief.

Journalist Ashok Pandey had filed a private complaint before the magistrate's court seeking criminal action to be initiated against Salman Khan and Shaikh.       

Metropolitan magistrate R R Khan had on March 23 issued process to Salman and Shaikh after noting that a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Pandey had alleged that the actor had snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media-persons started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him, Pandey said in his complaint.

The magistrate's court had earlier directed the D N Nagar police in Mumbai to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

After perusing the report, the court held that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.

The issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by an individual.

The magistrate court issues the process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

Once the process is issued, the accused persons have to appear before the court.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
