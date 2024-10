Thousands attended the funerals of Indian Army porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Chaudary who were murdered by terrorists who attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Two soldiers also died in the murderous terrorist attack.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Thousands attend the funerals of Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Chaudary in the Uri area of Baramulla, here and below.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to those killed in the terror attack.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com