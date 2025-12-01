HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Those sitting inside bite': Cong MP brings dog to Parl

'Those sitting inside bite': Cong MP brings dog to Parl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 01, 2025 15:44 IST

x

"Those sitting inside bite, dogs don't," Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said on Monday after she arrived in Parliament with a rescued stray in her car, triggering a row and prompting some ruling party members to accuse her of indulging in drama.

IMAGE: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brings a dog to Parliament House on the opening day of the winter session. Photograph: ANI on X

Chowdhury said she had picked up the stray earlier in the day and was taking it to a veterinarian. She also claimed that the government does not like animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs, saying there was no law against rescuing a stray dog.

"This government does not like animals. Animals don't have a voice. It (dog) was in the car, so what is their problem? It is so small, does it look like it will bite? Those sitting inside Parliament bite, not dogs," she told reporters when asked about the dog in her car.

"Which law says that I can't rescue a dog?" she added.

 

Chowdhury, a self-confessed dog lover, has a few pets at home. Sources close to the MP said her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian after dropping her off at Parliament.

However, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused Chowdhury of indulging in a "tamasha" (theatrics) and violating protocol by bringing a dog to Parliament. He argued that members cannot bring anyone inside Parliament without proper documents and demanded action against the Congress MP.

"You are not serious about debating issues... you are making a joke of Parliament with such tamasha... She is a member of the House and should raise issues of public importance instead of indulging in such drama," Pal said.

"She should be taken to task by the Chairman of the House," Pal asserted, while seeking action against her.

The BJP member said one cannot bring dogs or animals inside the Parliament premises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back
'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back
'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'
'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'We Have To Blame Ourselves, Not Macaulay'
'We Have To Blame Ourselves, Not Macaulay'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp Again1:01

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp...

Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Lucknow0:53

Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Lucknow

Puducherry's Gandhi Beach witnesses the post-cyclone effects of 'Ditwah'4:12

Puducherry's Gandhi Beach witnesses the post-cyclone...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO