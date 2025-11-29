'50 Congress MLAs' Defection Is No Joke'

'Definitely BJP is creating trouble in the water. That's all. It's fishing in troubled waters.'

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah, right, and D K Shivakumar, second from left, with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interview with Rediff, Basavaraj Rayareddi, the Congress MLA from Yelburga and a confidante and economic adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah, has dismissed media speculation about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's elevation, stating: "I don't know about that... the party high command has to decide about this."

Rayareddi emphasised that none of the official records or public announcements ever specified a mid-term transition or a two-and-a-half-year rotational arrangement.

"Once elected as a leader by the Congress Legislature Party (of Karnataka), nobody has any business to change the leader mid-term," he insisted.

When pressed on whether he had appealed to the party's high command to intervene and settle the matter, Rayareddi responded in the affirmative -- but clarified it was not due to any "real drift within the party." Rather, he blamed the media for stoking confusion: "Speculations are going in media... there is no crisis within the administration."

Rayareddi went on to suggest a final resolution could come through consultations within the party's leadership: "Maybe CM and Deputy CM will sit and solve this issue." Yet, he stopped short of conceding any existing agreement or promise of leadership change.

The Question of Continuity

Addressing pervasive rumours regarding a potential leadership change, Rayareddi articulated an unequivocal position on Siddaramaiah's longevity.

"The CLP has elected him," he stated. "Once elected somebody, nobody tells about the period and all. Naturally you will (serve) for five years. That's all." This categorical declaration was intended to counter media narratives suggesting otherwise.

However, widespread reports have circulated that the Congress high command had pledged Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar an opportunity to assume the chief ministerial position during the current term. When confronted with such a possiblility, Rayareddi adopted strategic circumspection: "I don't know about that, but the party high command has to decide about this."

Regarding the reported commitment, he emphasised: "They have not told anybody. They have not published anywhere. How can we say?"

Internal Dissension and Administrative Performance

Rayareddi candidly acknowledged the discord permeating legislative ranks: "MLAs belonging to both camps are saying there is a creation of confusion is going on." Yet he maintained a critical distinction between organisational uncertainty and administrative dysfunction. "There is no crisis within the administration," he insisted. "Development and other things are going on. The state cabinet meets to take up developmental issues."

When questioned whether such turmoil disadvantaged Karnataka's people, Rayareddi conceded: "Because of the media too much publicity, it is happening. But the administration is not suffering." He acknowledged collateral effects, however: "Only then there is confusion among the people and confusion among the officers. Actually, a little bit there will be handicapped. But definitely the problem will be settled."

Constitutional Protections and Opposition Challenges

Notably, Rayareddi articulated Constitutional mathematics protecting the government from collapse. With 224 legislators in the assembly and a 112-seat majority requirement, while the combined Opposition commands approximately 80 seats, any change would require over 50 Congress defections. "It is not a joke, you know. That's why I'm telling. It is all speculation."

Regarding Opposition tactical positioning, Rayareddi observed: "Definitely BJP is creating trouble in the water. That's all. It's fishing in troubled waters." Yet he remained confident: "I don't think anything. Nothing will happen to the Siddaramaiah government. That much I can say."

Expectations From The High Command Authority

When pressed regarding whether the national leadership should be held responsible for this continued confusion, Rayareddi deferred: "Forget about a chief minister, but can you even change a chef in one week? It takes time." He suggested resolution might arrive within approximately one week: "Maybe in a week. But it won't happen before a week."

Rayareddi emphatically denied that Shivakumar had formally articulated leadership ambitions: "D K Shukumar himself has never said that he wants to become a CM and that Siddaramaiah should step down. There is no question about that."

He maintained that any such arrangement remained speculative: "There is no internal fight or internal crisis anything in administration. Only because of the media. Too much everyday TV and newspapers are writing is all speculation."