'We Have To Blame Ourselves, Not Macaulay'

'We kept importing educational models from outside that had no connection to our cultural and intellectual strengths.'

IMAGE: Professor V N Jha. Photograph: Shivanand Kanavi

Professor V N Jha is an eminent Sanskrit scholar renowned for his multidisciplinary approach, making ancient Indian knowledge systems relevant to contemporary studies.

A former director of the Centre of Advanced Study in Sanskrit, University of Pune, he was also the founding chairman of the Centre for Sanskrit Studies at JNU.

His expertise spans Veda, Vyākaraṇa, Nyāya, and Mīmāṃsā, Professor Jha pioneered new academic disciplines by creating innovative courses in Sanskrit Linguistics and Indian Logic & Epistemology.

A prolific author, he has contributed over 45 books and 100 research articles and supervised 35 PhD students.

He has been a visiting professor at universities in Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and Mauritius, promoting Indian intellectual traditions globally.

Honoured with titles like Sanskrit Mahāmahopādhyāya and Vācaspati, his life's work, continued through the Rishi Rina Trust, is dedicated to reviving scholarly interest in India's profound philosophical heritage through intensive workshops and textual study.

"Only about 5% of Sanskrit literature is 'scriptural'; the other 95% is secular -- covering mathematics, law, medicine, aesthetics, and politics," Professor Jha tells Shivanand Kanavi.

IMAGE: Professor V N Jha. Photograph: Shivanand Kanavi

I would like our audience to know about your journey. What attracted you to Bharatiya Darshanas? How did it all begin?

I hail from West Bengal, from a small town called Raiganj. I was born on July 20, 1946.

My family originally came from a village in Dinajpur district, which became part of East Pakistan after Partition. Anticipating this, my father moved us to Raiganj before Partition.

I never attended primary school. In those days, it was optional, and education often began at home.

One day, my grandfather decided I was ready for high school. He took me to a primary school headmaster, Gopal Chandra Mandal, to assess if I could be admitted directly into Class 5.

The headmaster asked me a few questions, and I must have answered satisfactorily because he advised my father to admit me directly to high school.

I joined the famous Coronation High School in Raiganj. From Class 5, we had Sanskrit. My Sanskrit teacher, Sita Kanta Acharya, became my real guru.

Seeing me in traditional dress, he took a special interest. After class, he invited me to his home.

He had me play with his children for an hour, and then at 6 pm sharp, my studies would begin.

He ran a traditional pathshala called Madhusudana Chatushpathi, where the four Vedas were taught. He was a great grammarian.

This is how I was introduced to the traditional method of learning Sanskrit and the Shastras.

My grandfather used to recite Ashtadhyayi and Amarkosha every morning, so I had already absorbed much of it passively.

My formal training began under Sita Kanta Acharya, and I progressed through the traditional levels, earning titles like Nyayacharya Tirtha and Veda Tirtha while still in school.

Simultaneously, my father was a devotee of the Gaudiya Math, an ashram on the bank of the river near our house.

Every morning, we would go for the aarti. A scholar there, Surendranath Das, would gather the children afterwards and teach us Sanskrit, Mathematics, and English -- completely outside the school syllabus.

This selfless work ignited a deep interest in these subjects, especially mathematics.

After higher secondary, I went to college and, without telling my father, took admission in Mathematics Honours.

My father's friend, a Sanskrit professor at the same college, Ligon's College (now a university), informed him.

My father took me to college and changed my course. A compromise was reached: I did my graduation with Sanskrit Honours and Mathematics as a subsidiary subject.

After graduation, my father wanted me to go to Kashi. I went to Banaras Hindu University and did my MA in Sanskrit with a Vedic group.

There, a teacher noticed my interest in language and structure and advised me to do another MA in Comparative Philology.

I sought my father's permission, and he encouraged me to keep studying. So, I went to Calcutta University for another MA.

This exposed me to the European perspective on Sanskrit-historical linguistics, the Indo-European language family, and the Aryan invasion theory.

It gave me a new vision to complement my traditional training.

After my exams, I took a job as a Sanskrit professor at a new college in the Sundarbans. But then I saw an advertisement for a Centre of Advanced Study in Sanskrit at the University of Pune, offering scholarships for a PhD. I applied, was selected, resigned from my job to move to Pune in 1968.

For my PhD, I wanted to work on the Padapatha of the Rigveda by Shakalya.

To break the continuous Samhita text into individual words (Padapatha), Shakalya must have had a deep knowledge of grammar -- a grammar that is pre-Paninian.

My goal was to reconstruct that grammatical knowledge. My guide, the great linguist A M Ghatge, directed me to work under the renowned grammarian Professor S D Joshi at Pune University.

This work allowed me to understand not just the history of the Sanskrit language but the history of Indian grammatical thought.

After submitting my thesis, S M Katre, the director of Deccan College, invited me to join a massive UNESCO project: The Dictionary of Sanskrit on Historical Principles.

Working there, I met two stalwarts who truly shaped my intellectual journey: Shivaram Krishna Shastri, a grammarian and Mimamsaka, and Srinivas Shastri, a Naiyayika and Vedantin.

For 17 years, I studied under them, reading texts line by line -- Sutra, Bhashya, Vritti, Tikā -- understanding the entire history of thought in these systems.

I would translate what I learned into English and have them verify it the next day. This shifted my focus from pure grammar to Mimamsa, Nyaya, and other Darshanas.

Later, Professor S D Joshi created a post for Indian Logic at Pune University and invited me to join.

I did and eventually became the director of the Centre of Advanced Studies in Sanskrit, serving for 20 years until 2006.

In 2001-2002, I took two years' leave to establish the Centre for Sanskrit Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University at the invitation of then chancellor Karan Singh.

My work also took me abroad. In 1988, I taught Indian Logic at Humboldt University in Berlin.

I had collaborations with universities in Japan (Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka) due to the strong interest in Japan in the Bouddha-Nyaya dialogue.

I also taught as a visiting professor in Mauritius and at the University of Lucerne in Switzerland.

IMAGE: Professor V N Jha with his wife Professor Ujjwala Jha. Photograph: Professor Jha

This is a fascinating journey. When and why did the idea of establishing the Rishi Rina Trust come about?

The idea came from a deep-seated pain. From my childhood, I was exposed to these profound knowledge systems.

Simultaneously, I was in the modern education stream. I could see the clarity and depth in our traditional systems, like Sanskrit grammar, which was often missing elsewhere.

I always felt this knowledge should be made available to everyone and integrated into mainstream education.

At the Centre of Advanced Studies, I created new courses like an MA in Sanskrit Linguistics and an MA in Indian Logical Epistemology, designed to be 50% traditional and 50% modern. The goal was to start a dialogue between the two traditions.

Unfortunately, the university system was often resistant to such reform.

The then UGC chairman once heard me lecture and asked me to design a common course for all Sanskrit departments in India, I worked hard to create it but sadly it wasn't implemented. Teachers weren't trained to teach it.

My wife, Professor Ujjwala Jha, who was also a scholar of Nyaya, Veda, and Buddhism, told me that we could not depend on the system of Sanskrit studies in our universities to reform themselves despite all our effort but we have to share what we had learned. Thus, we established the Rishi Rina Trust.

The name is significant. In Dharmashastra, we speak of three debts (rina): to the sages (rishi), to the ancestors (pitr), and to the gods (deva).

The only way to repay the debt to the sages is to teach what you have learned from your guru. This is rishi rina. That is the trust's mission: To repay our debt by disseminating this knowledge.

Through the trust, we conduct workshops all over the country and abroad, focusing on textual study of original texts in Sanskrit.

We have covered all six Astika (Vedic) Darshanas. But a true understanding requires dialogue with Nastika (non-Vedic) systems like Charvaka (classical Indian materialism), Buddhism and Jainism as well.

Our tradition itself created models for such dialogue, like Vatsyayana's method, which focuses on four points of discussion to find common ground without sacrificing one's worldview.

In the last 20-25 years, how many such workshops have you conducted?

I have lost count. Every year, we conduct many. Each has over 40 students from diverse backgrounds. The response has been very encouraging.

IMAGE: Professor V N Jha with Shivanand Kanavi. Photograph: Shivanand Kanavi

People often have prejudices about Indian philosophy -- that it is dogmatic, other-worldly, or was restricted to a certain caste. How do you address this?

These notions exist out of ignorance, a lack of exposure. If you actually study a small text, you will see these claims are false.

The very existence of multiple interpretations of the same Upanishads -- Shankara, Ramanuja, Madhva, Nimbaraka -- proves that rationality and debate were celebrated, not suppressed. There was immense freedom of thought.

The purpose of Darshana is not just philosophy (love of wisdom) but realisation and transformation -- to create a better, more empathetic human being who can see unity in diversity. This knowledge is holistic and human-centric.

Even if there were restrictions on who is eligible to study these systems in the past, today, anyone can learn it. There are no restrictions.

In our workshops, we have people from all communities, faiths and often more women than men. The knowledge is there for anyone who is curious.

Furthermore, only about 5% of Sanskrit literature is 'scriptural'; the other 95% is secular -- covering mathematics, law, medicine, aesthetics, and politics.

The analytical tools developed in Nyaya or the algorithmic structure of Panini's grammar are incredibly relevant for fields like computer science and law.

I taught Nyaya to law students for 16 years, training them to distill court judgments into the five-step Nyaya syllogism. This sharpens their logic, language, and discourse skills.

We lost this because we kept importing educational models from outside that had no connection to our cultural and intellectual strengths.

We have to blame ourselves, not Macaulay. It is our responsibility to reintroduce this into mainstream education.

Your point about the need for dialogue is crucial. The traditional method of vada, which requires first understanding the opponent's view (purvapaksha) is really absent today's chaotic debates especially in the media and polity.

Absolutely. Vada aims at arriving at the truth. The other forms, jalpa (quibbling) and vitanda (destructive criticism), are what we see today.

The Navya-Nyaya scholars even developed a precise, technical language to avoid the ambiguities of natural language during debate -- a concept incredibly relevant in today's world of computer science and machine learning.

This knowledge can teach us how to disagree respectfully and intelligently. That is what we need today.

Thank you so much, Sir, for sharing your incredible journey and insights.

Thank you. My only request is: Become a volunteer. Learn Indian intellectual traditions. Don't depend on secondary sources. Go to the original texts. And share your knowledge and understanding. This is the only way to repay our debt to the rishis.

For those interested in Professor Jha's work and the workshops, please visit www.vidyavatika.org

Shivanand Kanavi, a frequent contributor to Rediff, is a theoretical physicist, business journalist and former VP at TCS. He is the author of the award winning book Sand to Silicon: The Amazing Story Of Digital Technology and edited Research by Design: Innovation and TCS.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff