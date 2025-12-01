'Ready to give tips': Modi's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of turning Parliament into a "warm up arena" for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat, and offered to give them tips to bring positivity in politics.

IMAGE: rime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to reporters ahead of the winter session of Parliament in new Delhi. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the winter session, he said the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate.

"For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat," Modi said.

Hititng back at Modi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that raising and discussing issues in the houses is not drama but a core part of democratic functioning.

Speaking to reporters following PM Modi's address, the Congress MP from Wayanad asserted that raising pressing public concerns like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and severe air pollution is the very purpose of Parliament.

"There are urgent issues. Election situation, SIR, and pollution are huge issues. Let us discuss them. What is the Parliament for? Let's discuss them. It's not drama. Speaking about issues, raising issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing discussions. Drama is not having a democratic discussion about issues that matter to the public," Gandhi said.

Referring to the drubbing of opposition parties in the Bihar polls, he said the opposition was perturbed by the electoral loss and unable to digest failure.

"Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either," the prime minister said.

The record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections is the biggest strength of democracy, he said, adding the opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after loss in elections.

"I would request that everyone thinks about the issues at hand. There is a lot of place for doing drama, whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there, you have already said it during the defeat of Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," Modi said.

The prime minister said the game the Opposition have been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people.

"They should change their strategy - I am ready to give them a few tips," Modi said.

He urged all parties to recognise the purpose of Parliament and "come out of the frustration of defeat."

Prime Minister Modi added that he had heard statements of leaders of certain Opposition parties which suggest their inability to accept electoral outcome.

"There are one or two parties that are unable to accept their defeat. From the statements I heard yesterday, it seems that the loss has deeply troubled them," he said.

With inputs from ANI