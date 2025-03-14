This Priest Walks Through Fire!

A priest named Sanju walks through a massive fire to re-enact the story of Prahlad and Holika.

This tradition has been performed for generations, and it is believed that only a true devotee with unwavering faith can pass through the fire without harm.

IMAGE: Sanju jumps out of the fire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan, which is part of the Holi celebrations at village Phalen near Mathura, March 14, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A villager secures the area for Sanju to walk through fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man covers himself to avoid the heat of the fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy runs to avoid the heat of the fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Villagers secure the area for Sanju to walk through fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: People perform Holika Dahan on the eve of Holi in Gandhinagar, March 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People perform Holika Dahan in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals during the Holika Dahan in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women perform rituals during Holika Dahan on the eve of Holi in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com