This Priest Walks Through Fire!

This Priest Walks Through Fire!

REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
March 14, 2025 18:58 IST

A priest named Sanju walks through a massive fire to re-enact the story of Prahlad and Holika.

This tradition has been performed for generations, and it is believed that only a true devotee with unwavering faith can pass through the fire without harm.

IMAGE: Sanju jumps out of the fire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan, which is part of the Holi celebrations at village Phalen near Mathura, March 14, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A villager secures the area for Sanju to walk through fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man covers himself to avoid the heat of the fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy runs to avoid the heat of the fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Villagers secure the area for Sanju to walk through fire. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People perform Holika Dahan on the eve of Holi in Gandhinagar, March 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People perform Holika Dahan in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals during the Holika Dahan in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women perform rituals during Holika Dahan on the eve of Holi in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
