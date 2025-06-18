HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Where Are All These Iranians Going?

Where Are All These Iranians Going?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 18, 2025 14:13 IST

Glimpses of life in Israel and Iran amid war.

 

IRAN

IMAGE: Heavy traffic on the Karaj-Chalus road as vehicles move westwards in a direction leading out of Tehran, June 16. Photograph: Social Media/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Iranian Red Crescent Society members search through the rubble for victims after Israeli strikes at an unspecified location in Iran, June 17. Photograph: Iranian Red Crescent Society/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the IRIB building, the country's state broadcaster, in Tehran, June 16. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

ISRAEL

IMAGE: Michal and Yahel, an Israeli couple whose original wedding ceremony and party were canceled due to missile attacks on Israel from Iran, celebrate their wedding in an open public square in Tel Aviv, June 17, 2025. Photograph: Tomer Neuberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter works to extinguish a fire on a bus following a missile attack in Herzliya. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man reacts as relatives and friends attend the funeral of Manar Khatib and her two daughters, Hala, 20, and Shada, 13, and their relative, Manar Khatib who were killed during a missile attack, in Tamra, north Israel. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ultra Orthodox Jews look at an impacted site following missile attack in Bnei Brak, June 16. Photograph: Miro Maman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from Ashkelon, June 18. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 18. Photograph: Gal Twig/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People rest inside an underground train station used as a shelter amid rounds of missile attacks from Iran to Israel in recent days, in Ramat Gan, June 17. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
