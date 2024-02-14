News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'This is dhokha': No PDA between SP, Apna Dal-K over Jaya's RS ticket

'This is dhokha': No PDA between SP, Apna Dal-K over Jaya's RS ticket

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Against the Samajwadi Party's decision to field actor Jaya Bachchan and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and party MLA Pallavi Patel on Wednesday said she will not cast her vote.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: ANI/X

"We are talking of PDA--  'picchde, Dalit and alpsankhyak'. Ranjan and Bachchan are not among the PDA. I am not going to cast my votes against this 'dhokha' (deceit)," Patel told PTI.

 

PDA is the term coined by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for "picchde, Dalit and alpsankhyak" (backward, Dalit and minorities) for which his party is batting for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Patel, who is the sister of Union Minister and Apna Dal-S leader Anupriya Patel, had defeated Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu seat in Kaushambi on the Samajwadi Party's ticket in the 2022 polls.

Her party Apna Dal-K had fought the 2022 assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and she had contested on the party's ticket.

Besides Ramji Lal Suman, a Dalit, the SP has fielded Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan for the Rajya Sabha polls.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the BJP has 252 members, the SP has 108 and the Congress has two.

The SP and the Congress are the opposition parties in the state and also partners in the INDIA bloc, an alliance of parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP allies Apna Dal-Sonelal has 13 members, while the NISHAD party has six in the House. The RLD has nine members, the SBSP has six, the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has two and the BSP has one. Four seats are vacant. 

A candidate needs 37 first preference votes to secure a seat in the Rajya Sabha. 

The elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing the nominations is February 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls
Contest One Direct Poll: Modi Tells RS MPs
Contest One Direct Poll: Modi Tells RS MPs
Modi's 3rd Term Isn't A Done Deal
Modi's 3rd Term Isn't A Done Deal
Sensex gains 268 points on fag-end buying
Sensex gains 268 points on fag-end buying
Locked up Delhi's woes: 'I will lose my daily wages'
Locked up Delhi's woes: 'I will lose my daily wages'
Jasprit Bumrah: Undisputed King of ICC Test Bowling
Jasprit Bumrah: Undisputed King of ICC Test Bowling
Farmers stay put at Delhi border, tear gassed again
Farmers stay put at Delhi border, tear gassed again
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Not just LS, RS too to see polls to 68 seats this year

Not just LS, RS too to see polls to 68 seats this year

Ashok Chavan gets RS ticket day after joining BJP

Ashok Chavan gets RS ticket day after joining BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances