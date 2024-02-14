News
Rediff.com  » News » Day after joining BJP, Ashok Chavan is nominated for RS

Day after joining BJP, Ashok Chavan is nominated for RS

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 15:05 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday fielded its president J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan joins the BJP in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the party's office in Mumbai, February 13, 2024. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

 

The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has seven nominees -- four for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.

Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.

Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
