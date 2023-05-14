News
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha elections

Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2023 00:50 IST
The Congress' victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help the party get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.

IMAGE: Congress supporters celebrate party's victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, at party office in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tenure of four Rajya Sabha members from the state -- Syed Nasir Hussain, G C Chandrashekhar and L Hanumanthaiah of the Congress and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP -- ends in 2024.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 65 of the 224 assembly seats in the state on Saturday, will be able to get its one nominee elected to the Rajya Sabha next year.

The BJP currently has six Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Of the 12 Rajya Sabha seats from the state, the Congress has five members and the Janata Dal-Secular one.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the lone JD-S member in the Rajya Sabha.

The tenure of Deve Gowda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will end in 2026, along with that of Iranna Kadali and Narayana Koragappa (both of the BJP).

The tenure of four other members, including Sitharaman, will end in 2028.

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party won 135 seats and was leading in one.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Images from Congress campaign that struck a chord
Did Election Jumlas Cost BJP Karnataka Election?
BJP's Karnataka Rout: A Defeat Foretold
'Bhoomi putra' Kharge guides Cong to thumping victory
IPL: SRH's Klaasen fined for criticising umpires
EPL PIX: Man United see off Wolves; Spurs lose
4% jump in vote share helps Cong cross 130 seats
