Last updated on: January 25, 2023 17:30 IST

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: The 133-feet Thiruvalluvar statue was recently maintained by the Tamil Nadu government with chemical coating for saving the granite monument from the sea's salt wind in Kanyakumari. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man with a horse commutes on a snow-covered path as Shopian witnesses heavy snowfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women commute on a snow-covered path in Shopian. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com