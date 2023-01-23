News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What New Look Parliament Looks Like

What New Look Parliament Looks Like

By REDIFF NEWS
January 23, 2023 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu will address Parliament on the first day of the Budget session on January 31 in the existing Parliament building, but the new Parliament, we think, will be ready for use by its members either by April 14 -- which marks the New Year in many provinces of the Republic -- or by the fourth anniversary of the second Modi government in power in late May.

Meanwhile, some glimpses of what the new Parliament building will look like...

 

IMAGE: The Parliament library. All photographs: Handout Image/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Constitutional Hall.

 

IMAGE: The exterior of the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament building).

 

IMAGE: The interior of the new Sansad Bhavan in shades of sea green.

 

IMAGE: The new Sansad Bhavan in shades of red.

 

IMAGE: A central view of the new Sansad Bhavan.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Modi unveils Central Vista Avenue, Netaji statue
Modi unveils Central Vista Avenue, Netaji statue
First look: Modi govt's Central Vista Avenue
First look: Modi govt's Central Vista Avenue
Central Vista: Rs 2,600 cr for office construction
Central Vista: Rs 2,600 cr for office construction
In Kolkata RSS chief claims common goal with Bose
In Kolkata RSS chief claims common goal with Bose
Indians dominate ICC T20 Teams of 2022
Indians dominate ICC T20 Teams of 2022
Antilia scare: NIA under HC fire for faulty probe
Antilia scare: NIA under HC fire for faulty probe
Maharashtra Governor Tells PM He Wants To Quit
Maharashtra Governor Tells PM He Wants To Quit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Rename Central Vista after Ambedkar'

'Rename Central Vista after Ambedkar'

Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue

Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances