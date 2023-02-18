News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Thief needs to be taught lesson: Uddhav slams Shinde

Thief needs to be taught lesson: Uddhav slams Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 18, 2023 16:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told his supporters that the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol has been stolen and the thief needs to be taught a lesson, a remark aimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addresses a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai on Friday, February 17, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Thackeray was addressing his supporters outside 'Matoshree', his residence at Bandra in Mumbai before chairing a meeting of party leaders.

In a big blow to Thackeray, the Election Commission on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

 

"The bow and arrow have been stolen. The thief needs to be taught a lesson. He has been caught. I challenge the thief to come out on the field with a bow and arrow and we will counter it with a flaming torch," Thackeray said.

Flaming torch is the symbol allotted to the Thackeray-led faction by the EC last year.

The poll watchdog on Friday ruled that this symbol will remain with the Thackeray camp till the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls in Pune district. Byelections to these seats will be held on February 26.

A large number of Thackeray loyalists gathered outside 'Matoshree' in a show of strength and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde and in support of Thackeray.

Thackeray asked his party leaders to tour the state and mobilise the cadre, a party leader said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision
Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision
We are the true Shiv Sena, majority counts: Shinde
We are the true Shiv Sena, majority counts: Shinde
Day after EC order, Uddhav calls party leader's meet
Day after EC order, Uddhav calls party leader's meet
PSL won't be affected by terrorist attack: PCB chief
PSL won't be affected by terrorist attack: PCB chief
PIX: Kohli Walks Off Disappointed
PIX: Kohli Walks Off Disappointed
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2
Ben Stokes scripts history, breaks McCullum's record
Ben Stokes scripts history, breaks McCullum's record
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde

EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde

Uddhav says clear sign Mumbai civic polls are coming

Uddhav says clear sign Mumbai civic polls are coming

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances