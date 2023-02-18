News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after EC hands over Shiv Sena to Shinde, Uddhav calls party leader's meet

Day after EC hands over Shiv Sena to Shinde, Uddhav calls party leader's meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 18, 2023 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the rival camp, on Saturday called a meeting of his party leaders and functionaries to discuss the future course of action.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray attending a programme of the Jain community at Mira Bhayandar, near Mumbai, February 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leaders, deputy leaders, elected representatives and spokespersons will be held at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, Thackeray's aide said.

 

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde.

This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where the chief minister enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members.

Shinde broke ranks with Thackeray in June last year and formed the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

In its order, the Commission said 40 MLAs, supporting the Shinde faction, garnered 36,57,327 votes out of total 47,82,440 votes, which accounts for approximately 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning MLAs. This was in contrast with 11,25,113 votes garnered by 15 MLAs whose support is claimed by the Thackeray faction.

Thackeray had on Friday termed the EC's decision as "dangerous for democracy", and said he would challenge it in the Supreme Court, while CM Shinde had described the development as "victory of truth and people".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision
Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
We are the true Shiv Sena, majority counts: Shinde
We are the true Shiv Sena, majority counts: Shinde
Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United
Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United
US, Europe need India to outdo China: US Senator
US, Europe need India to outdo China: US Senator
Warner to miss rest of second Test after head knock
Warner to miss rest of second Test after head knock
Dhaba murder: Sahil's father among 5 held for plot
Dhaba murder: Sahil's father among 5 held for plot
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde

EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde

Uddhav says clear sign Mumbai civic polls are coming

Uddhav says clear sign Mumbai civic polls are coming

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances