EC hands over Shiv Sena name and poll symbol to Eknath Shinde

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 17, 2023 19:38 IST
The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in New Delhi on July 9, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state.

 

The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of the votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
