Majority counts in democracy, we are the true Shiv Sena, crows Shinde

Majority counts in democracy, we are the true Shiv Sena, crows Shinde

Source: PTI
February 17, 2023 20:34 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena victory of truth and people.

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Shinde told reporters that in a democracy, what matters is the numbers and he has them.

"This is the victory of truth and people as well as blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shinde said.

”I thank Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy,” Shinde said. ”This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena,” he added.

 

”We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) last year keeping in mind the thoughts of Balasaheb,” Shinde said.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said it is now proved that Eknath Shinde leads the real Shiv Sena. The decision has been given on merit, he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s MP Sanjay Raut described the EC order as a “murder of democracy”.

Raut told reporters that his party will go to the people against the poll panel decision.

”We will challenge the decision. Such a decision was expected. All this has happened under pressure. I don't have faith in Election Commission,” he said.

This is a victory of khoke (boxes), Raut said, in an apparent reference to allegations of Shinde faction MLAs taking money to switch sides.

Shinde group minister Uday Samant said truth has prevailed. The revolt has been successful, he added, in an apparent reference to the Shinde-led MLAs breaking away and forming a government with the BJP last year.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, ”We are surprised over the EC decision. It is an autonomous body and I don't know on what basis the poll panel took this decision.”

”The Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and he had decided that Uddhav Thackeray will be his political successor,” Sule said.

The Election Commission's decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was on expected lines, said Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
EC hands over Shiv Sena name, poll symbol to Shinde

EC hands over Shiv Sena name, poll symbol to Shinde

Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik

Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik

