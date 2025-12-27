Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun named as accused in charge sheet

The Hyderabad police have filed a charge sheet in a court against 23 persons, including top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa-2 film at Sandhya theatre in the city last year.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun at his residence, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The theatre's owner, partners, manager and lower balcony In-charge and gatekeeper were named as accused no. 1 to 10 in the charge sheet filed on December 24, while Arjun has been named as accused no 11.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday stated that the investigation into the Sandhya theatre stampede case has been completed.

The investigation established lapses in planning, crowd management, security arrangements, and coordination among the theatre management, event organisers, private security personnel, and others involved during the incident, the Commissioner said.

'Following a comprehensive and detailed probe, a chargesheet was filed before the court on December 24. A total of 23 accused have been charge-sheeted in the case. Of these, 14 accused were arrested, while nine accused, who obtained anticipatory bail, were served notices,' he said in a release.

Further proceedings in the case will continue as per law, he said.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 movie at Sandhya theatre here on December 4, 2024.

The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere.

Following the incident, Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024 and released from jail on December 14, 2024 after the Telangana high court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and the makers of the film Pushpa had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.