Home  » Movies » 'Pushpa' Shows Off 'Biggest Achievement'

'Pushpa' Shows Off 'Biggest Achievement'

Source: ANI
December 05, 2024 11:05 IST
'Today is a special day as the world's greatest actor's movie is out.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

On the day of Pushpa: The Rule's release, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt handwritten letter from his 10-year-old son Ayaan.

He called it one of his 'biggest achievements by far'.

'Touched by my son Ayaan's love. One of my biggest achievements by far. Lucky to have such love (he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations).'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

The letter read, 'Dear Nana, I'm writing this note to express how proud I am of you and your success hard work, passion and dedication. When I see you at number1, I feel on top of this world.

'Today is a special day as the world's greatest actor's movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions, on this day. However, let me assure you that Pushpa is not just a movie but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting. I would take this opportunity to wish you and your team the best of luck!

'No matter the outcome, you'll be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe, but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan and well wisher. From: The proudest son in the world. To: My top idol and Nana my love, heart and soul.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: ANI
