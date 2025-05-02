Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Actor Allu Arjun discussed his blockbuster Pushpa series at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 event on May 1, and also emphasised the importance of fitness in an actor's life.

"At least everybody knows my face now!" he exclaimed.

"I am a regional actor, and work in Telugu films. I have popularity in other parts of the south but now, because of Pushpa and with the love of the Indian audience now, I am a more familiar face, and everyone knows me."

The actor has had a big year, with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule creating history at the box office. Released last December, the movie went on to break several records.

Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The actor has also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun shared how he approaches fitness, saying, "It is about the mindset. Back in those days, about 20 years ago, there were a lot of taboos around that. I knew that it needed only one person to break that. Someone motivated me by saying, 'I do not think South actors can come up with six packs.' One of the actresses I worked with said that, and I took it as a challenge and did it for my people.

"Obviously, fitness is a very keen aspect of every actor because especially being an Indian actor, you have to dance, you have to fight, and you do not know when the schedule might start. It may start from a song or a fight... you have to be physically prepared for everything. So fitness is extremely important.

"I started at a very young age, at the age of 19-20. Over the years, I got a lot of experiences and injuries. It is extremely tough but worth it when you see yourself on the big screen and have millions of people appreciating it," he said.

IMAGE:: Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

On talking about maintaining his versatility as an actor, he said, "Every movie is unique, and every movie should not repeat itself. But unknowingly, we all have patterns. As much as possible, consciously, we should try to remove those patterns and try to come up with something new, something original. In such a competitive world, you have to present your best. That inspiration to serve people something new, something best has made me a versatile actor. I think versatility is a by-product."

He opened up about an accident, saying, "After shooting for my tenth film, I had an accident. I had a shoulder rotator cuff tear. I was known for my physical fitness and acrobatic skills, and when I broke my shoulder -- I did have a minor tear before, and it was just a small surgery, and I was back in three weeks. Within the fourth week, I was in the gym. So this time, I was expecting the same. Once I went to the hospital, it was in Australia, the doctor said you have to take six months off.

"That was a big blow for me because we have to start shooting in two-three months and I did not have that time. That was the most fearful moment as I was banking on my physical fitness. Then this stuck my mind that physical fitness and agility will deteriorate by age so what matters is your performance. So I started focussing on that after by my tenth film..."