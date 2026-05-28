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Theatre Groups Clash During Mahabharat Staging In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 19:36 IST

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A violent clash between two theatre groups staging 'Mahabharat' in Odisha's Ganjam district led to injuries and arrests, prompting increased security measures.

Photograph: Indian Super League

Photograph: Indian Super League

Key Points

  • A clash between two theatre groups staging 'Mahabharat' in Odisha resulted in multiple injuries.
  • The violence occurred during the concluding day of Thakurani Yatra in Ganjam district.
  • Police personnel were injured when they intervened to control the escalating situation.
  • Authorities have arrested 10 people in connection with the clash and seized crude bombs and other materials.
  • Security has been intensified in the area to maintain order following the theatre group violence.

Around a dozen people, including two police personnel, were injured after a clash broke out between two theatre groups during the staging of 'Mahabharat' in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night at Markandi within Golanthara police station limits when members of the two theatre troupes from Ramapalli and Gobindapur villages engaged in a violent altercation, police said.

 

What Sparked the Theatre Group Clash?

According to police, the two groups had been hired by villagers to stage the play as part of the concluding day of Thakurani Yatra.

"An argument broke out between members of the theatre committees, which escalated into a clash. They started throwing bricks and stones at each other," a police officer said.

Police Intervention and Escalation

The situation further escalated when police personnel, deployed for festival duty, intervened to control the situation. The groups allegedly targeted the police and attacked them with stones and crude bombs, officials said.

"They also allegedly used crude bombs with the intention to harm police personnel," the officer said.

Arrests and Current Status

Police said 10 people have been arrested so far from both groups in connection with the incident.

Remnants of crude bombs, stones, bricks, bamboo and other materials used in the clash were seized from the spot, police said.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the situation is now under control.

"Patrolling has been intensified and strict vigil is being maintained," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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