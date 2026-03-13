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Home  » News » Mob Attacks Police Dispersing Highway Blockade in Odisha, Injuring 12

Mob Attacks Police Dispersing Highway Blockade in Odisha, Injuring 12

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 13, 2026 20:58 IST

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A violent mob attacked police officers attempting to clear a highway blockade in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, resulting in multiple injuries and raising concerns about law and order.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A highway blockade in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district turned violent when police attempted to disperse the protesters.
  • At least 12 police personnel were injured, including three seriously, in the mob attack.
  • The protest was triggered by an incident involving a youth allegedly verbally abusing a girl in Binjhua village.
  • Police have registered a case and detained several individuals for their alleged involvement in the attack on law enforcement.

At least 12 police personnel were injured, including three seriously, in an attack by a mob when the law enforcers tried to disperse the agitators blocking NH-220 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a senior officer said.

The agitation was sparked by a youth allegedly verbally abusing a girl in Binjhua village in Tiring police station area on Thursday.

 

"A law and order situation was created in the village on Thursday but it was sorted out after the intervention of police officers," Additional Superintendent of Police Jadunath Jena said.

"However, more than 200 villagers, demanding justice, blocked the national highway near Behalda Bazaar on Friday, disrupting the movement of vehicles. When police asked them to lift the blockade, the mob attacked the personnel," he said.

A dozen police personnel were injured, including three seriously, Jena said, adding that the protesters later lifted the blockade.

A case has been registered at Tiring police station and some persons have been detained for their alleged involvement in the attack, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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