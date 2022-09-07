News
Rediff.com  » News » Bajrang Dal activists stop Ranbir-Alia from offering prayers at MP temple

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 01:53 IST
Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged remarks over beef-eating and watching "Brahmastra" movie.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

 

Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises.

Bajrang Dal workers raised 'Jai Shriram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

"We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food," Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube told reporters.

Even Alia had said that those who want to see her film Brahmastra should watch while others who are not keen shouldn't, he claimed.

Amid the protest, Brahmastra film director Ayan Mukherjee took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari said.

The police official said they have taken action under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
