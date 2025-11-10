HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Wall That Brings the Ramayana To Life

The Wall That Brings the Ramayana To Life

By REDIFF NEWS
November 10, 2025

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple has detailed carvings on its walls that show the life and stories of Lord Ram, making the temple look like the Ramayana told in pictures.

 

IMAGE: An exquisitely carved mural on the walls of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir depicts scenes from the life of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, here and below. All photographs: @ShriRamTeerth X/ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: An exquisitely carved mural depicts the alliance between Lord Ram and King Sugriva.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
