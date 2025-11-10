The Wall That Brings the Ramayana To Life

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple has detailed carvings on its walls that show the life and stories of Lord Ram, making the temple look like the Ramayana told in pictures.

IMAGE: An exquisitely carved mural on the walls of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir depicts scenes from the life of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, here and below. All photographs: @ShriRamTeerth X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An exquisitely carved mural depicts the alliance between Lord Ram and King Sugriva.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff