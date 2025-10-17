HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The Queue For US Visa Just Got Longer

The Queue For US Visa Just Got Longer

By Yash Kumar Singhal
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 09:34 IST

x

As of September 2025, the expected time of interview appointments for visitor visa (B-1/B-2) at New Delhi was 12 months, far more than the time at other US consulates in the capital cities of top economies of the world.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cytis/Pixabay.com

While the United States embassy in India has tried to dispel the fear of longer queues for visas due to the current US government shutdown, there are apprehensions in several quarters.

The processing of new H-1B visa applications is likely to be most affected as the US department of labor has shut down its systems.

But how much is the waiting time for the interview appointment in India and other parts of the world? And what is the share of H-1B in this?

Waiting for visa

As of September 2025, the expected time of interview appointments for visitor visa (B-1/B-2) at New Delhi was 12 months, far more than the time at other US consulates in the capital cities of top economies of the world.

Less wait in Chennai

Within India, Chennai had the least expected time of interview appointments for visitor visas (B-1/B-2). For F, M and J visas, the expected time was two months.

B-1/B-2 on top of visa board for Indians

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Yash Kumar Singhal
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Trump's 5% Rule: How Will It Affect Indian Students?
Trump's 5% Rule: How Will It Affect Indian Students?
Trump Tightens Grip On OPT Students
Trump Tightens Grip On OPT Students
Want A US Visa? Unlock Your Social Media First
Want A US Visa? Unlock Your Social Media First
US Opens Student Visa Applications, But...
US Opens Student Visa Applications, But...
Study USA: New OPT Rules For F-1 Students
Study USA: New OPT Rules For F-1 Students

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Air Fryer Red Pumpkin Puri

webstory image 2

7 Tastiest Wraps In The World, One Is Indian

webstory image 3

Who Knew Deepika Could Be This Fun As Meta AI's Voice?

VIDEOS

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On Trump's Oil Claim1:51

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On Trump's Oil Claim

J-K's 3-day inter-state festival highlights India's vibrant cultural diversity this festive season2:59

J-K's 3-day inter-state festival highlights India's...

IMF chief heaps praise on India's 'bold' reforms4:18

IMF chief heaps praise on India's 'bold' reforms

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO