The Queue For US Visa Just Got Longer

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cytis/Pixabay.com

While the United States embassy in India has tried to dispel the fear of longer queues for visas due to the current US government shutdown, there are apprehensions in several quarters.

The processing of new H-1B visa applications is likely to be most affected as the US department of labor has shut down its systems.

But how much is the waiting time for the interview appointment in India and other parts of the world? And what is the share of H-1B in this?

Waiting for visa

As of September 2025, the expected time of interview appointments for visitor visa (B-1/B-2) at New Delhi was 12 months, far more than the time at other US consulates in the capital cities of top economies of the world.

Less wait in Chennai

Within India, Chennai had the least expected time of interview appointments for visitor visas (B-1/B-2). For F, M and J visas, the expected time was two months.

B-1/B-2 on top of visa board for Indians

